Amaal Mallik talks about his recent concert in Bengaluru

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular Bollywood personality Amaal Mallik has truly followed the steps of his father Daboo Malik, in the sense that outside of being a singer, he has also taken the reigns of music direction, production and composition. The elder brother of another popular singer Armaan Malik, Mallik was recently in the city to perform a concert on June 16, which also happened to be the singer’s 33rd birthday. He performed at the RV College of Engineering.

He was elated to have performed on his birthday in Garden City. “I was absolutely thrilled that I got to do what I love doing the most on my birthday: be on the stage and perform! The unwavering love of my fans means the world to me. The experience of performing in Bengaluru was amazing, I love the energy of the city. The overwhelming love and enthusiasm I received here have left me eagerly anticipating my next concert here, where I am certain to be showered with even more affection from the incredible fans of this city,” Mallik shares, who won the 2020 Filmfare award for the Best Music Director category for the film Kabir Singh (2019), alongside composers Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva.

In the birthday concert, he also had another trick up his sleeve: the launch of his latest single Mohabbat, which he performed for his fans. “That concert also marked a special occasion as I unveiled my latest song Mohabbat, a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaking maestro Yash Chopra and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan,” Mallik says, who also sang popular tracks like Parinda, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and Sooraj Dooba Hain, among others.

Mohabbat was also shot in the beautiful locales of Ladakh evoking a sense of classic Bollywood, which added to the tribute element it was harbouring.

