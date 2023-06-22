DCPs, SPs told to visit Karnataka police stations, go on surprise night rounds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to visit one police station every day, and go on surprise night rounds at least once a week.

In a direction issued on Wednesday, the DG&IGP stated that all DCPs and SPs shall visit one police station every day, if not otherwise busy with bandobast or VVIP duties. “They shall check on the functioning of police stations during their visit. In addition to interacting with police officers, they shall also interact with police constables/head constables as well as other visitors/public who are at the police station,” he stated.

He also directed them to perform one surprise night round at least once a week, to check on night round officers and night beats. “They shall also log into the e-beat system to check on the night beats. They shall ensure that all subordinate police officers on night rounds and beat duty log on to the e-beat system/app,” the police chief said.

