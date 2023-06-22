Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk, disturbed man vandalises church, Bengaluru cops send him for test

With the same hammer, he vandalised the church, breaking flower pots and other articles that were kept on the stage.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An emotionally disturbed person, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, trespassed St Pius X Church on Kammanahalli Road, and vandalised some articles kept inside. 
Banaswadi police arrested the accused, Tom Mathew (29), a local resident. Police said Mathew trespassed the church premises around 4 am Wednesday and broke open the lock of the main door using a hammer.

With the same hammer, he vandalised the church, breaking flower pots and other articles that were kept on the stage. As two security guards tried to nab him, he got into an argument with them. Meanwhile, police received information about the incident and Hoysala patrol staff rushed to the spot at 4.30 am and took him into custody.

“He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and did not answer any of the questions of the policemen. He was brought to the police station. As it was a sensitive case, police teams were formed to find out his details. They traced his address and spoke to his mother. The family has been living in Banaswadi for more than 20 years. Mathew was emotionally disturbed after his father deserted him and his mother about four years ago,” DCP (East) Dr Bheemashankar Guled said.

Of late, Mathew had reportedly been telling his mother that he was God. “His mother used to come to the same church. His room was searched and used liquor packets were found. We have subjected him to medical tests,” the DCP added. Police registered a case under Section 295, 427 and 447 of the IPC, and are investigating.

