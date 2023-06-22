First period: How long it lasts, early signs & self care tips

Dr Rubina shanawaz Z By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The average age for the first period is between 10 and 12 years. You can expect the first period to start earlier if your body mass index is more than average or later if you are underweight, undergoing stress or having hormonal imbalance.

The first signs of puberty are breast growth followed by growth of underarm and pubic hair, increase in height and change of body shape. Approximately two years after the first signs of puberty, you can expect your first period to start. This can range between six months to three years.

Inspite of appearance of other signs of puberty, if bleeding does not start by the age of 15, please consult your gynecologist who will need to examine you and will then ask for relevant investigations which might include ultrasound and blood hormone assays.

What are the early signs?

Apart from the growth of breasts, pubic and underarm hair growth spurt, which happen over a span of two-three years, the immediate preceding signs mostly include (but not always a dictum):

Increased watery vaginal discharge

Lower abdominal cramps

Acne

Abdominal bloating

Extreme mood swings

What colour will my first period be?

The colour can vary from dark brown to bright red to dark red.

How much can I expect to bleed?

The nature of the first period can vary from mild spotting to slightly heavier flow with small clots.

How long will my first period last?

For some girls, the first period might only be spotting for a couple of days. For others, it can last for a week. The average duration of a period is between two-seven days.

For the first three years after the period starts, the number of days of flow as well as the gap between two periods can fluctuate, occuring once in two-three months or even longer.

Consult your gynecologist if :

There is continuous bleeding for more than seven days

The gap between two periods is less than 20 days

You feel dizzy/tired

You experience unbearable pain during periods

Delayed periods with more than a 45-60 day gap even after two-three years from the first period.

Self care tips

For the first period

When you notice blood after using the toilet or if your clothes gets stained, try to get any absorbent material like tissue paper and place it on underpants as a temporary measure. Inform your

trusted adult, for further guidance.

Based on personal preferences, the choice of menstrual hygiene products range from period underwear to sanitary napkin to tampon to menstrual cup. Educate yourself about the pros and cons of each, and experiment with a couple of options, which will then help you choose the right choice based on your lifestyle.

Cramps

Use a hot water bag on the lower abdomen

Drink warm fluids

Use over the counter pain killers like Paracetamol or Mefenemic acid to relieve your pain.

Keep yourself physically active

Menstrual hygiene

Change your pad every three-four hours even if not fully soaked /empty your menstrual cup every six-eight hours without fail

Be prepared for leaks initially and have extra sanitary products of choice with you

Wash the pubic area only externally and do not attempt to douche (clean the inside if the vagina). Douching can lead to vaginal infections due to change in the ph value of the vaginal fluids

Track your periods in a journal/on an app to identify any irregularity

Remember that pregnancy is a possibility and be aware of your reproductive health

The first period, like all first experiences in life, can be daunting and terrifying, but as you settle down, armed with the right information, you will understand your body the best!

(The author is a senior consultant, obstetrics & uro gynaecology, Fortis Hospital,Richmond Road)

