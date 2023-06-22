PSI recruitment scam: 52 candidates debarred for good in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 52 candidates, including three women, who allegedly indulged in malpractice in the exams held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors (civil) in 2021, have been permanently debarred from all police recruitment exams.

The Director General of Police (Recruitment) issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. The 52 candidates have been debarred as per Rule 20 (misconduct) of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977.

The order stated that the candidates have been permanently debarred as investigations found that they followed illegal means in the exam process and as FIRs have been registered and chargesheets have been submitted to courts against them.

As per the order, these candidates are debarred from appearing for exams held by the police department for the recruitment of police constables, PSIs and any other post. The PSI recruitment exams were held in seven centres on October 3, 2021.

Several FIRs were registered in this connection in various police stations of Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru and the previous BJP government entrusted the investigation of these cases to the CID. The CID had arrested several persons, including senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was the ADGP of the recruitment wing

