Theatrical extravaganza

BENGALURU: The Bangalore School of Speech & Drama is coming out with their rendition of Peter Pan, as part of their 25th year celebrations. It promises a remarkable adventure with Peter, Tinker Bell, the lost boys, and Captain Hook as they capture the wonders of childhood and the magic of friendship. The play is happening on June 23 and 24 at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala.

Zulfia Shaikh, the director of the play, established the Bangalore School of Speech and Drama (BSSD) in 1998 to meet the demand for a licensed school where kids in Bengaluru could acquire training in public speaking, oratory, and performing abilities. She always enjoyed performing and when schools found out about her, she worked with them for free but later understood there was a legitimate need for such a platform. When she started her own drama school it began modestly but rapidly expanded by word of mouth beyond what she had ever imagined.

On the cast of the play, Shaikh says, “Drawing out children’s emotions is never difficult when working with them. They are shrewd and perceptive when it comes to recognising and expressing sentiments. The technical difficulties of setting up the stage, lighting, and environment overall with a low budget present the biggest obstacle. Nevertheless, we rise to the occasion,” adding that that the production was scripted by JM Barrie and includes all kinds of theatrical special effects to enhance the plot.

Shaikh has never second-guessed her students. “I’ve learned to never undervalue children since they never cease to astound and astonish me. I have been teaching for 25 years and have never had a single student let me down.”

She mentions that societal gender biases never came in the way of her setting up her institution. “Being a woman has not posed any obstacles in my journey. In fact, it has allowed me to connect with children easily. I have received positive reception and support for the high-quality work we deliver at our institute. Word of mouth has helped us gain recognition, and we provide our students with international theatre experiences. Our curriculum ensures accelerated learning and tangible growth for the children we work with,” she concludes.

