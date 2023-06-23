Home Cities Bengaluru

Visit crime scenes, guide probe, DG & IGP Alok Mohan tells brass

He directed senior officers to visit police stations in their jurisdiction regularly to keep track of cases and monitor investigation in sensitive cases.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

DG & IGP Alok Mohan and City Police Commissioner B Dayananda at a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Director General & Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan held a review meeting with senior police officers of the city, on Thursday. He directed the top brass to take all necessary steps to prevent crimes while stressing the need for effective investigation.

Further, Alok Mohan asked them to strengthen the beat system and increase vigil and patrolling in crime prone areas. The DG & IGP said the police will increase focus on social media posts to tackle the menace of spreading fake information. “We will take cognisance of posts based on their content,” he added.

