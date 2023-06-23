Y20 aim: Physical and mental health in youth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incidence of addiction, substance abuse and mental disorders have risen among the youth, calling for the need to inculcate sports in their lives to reduce such cases, experts said.

These days youths get the playground experience on their mobile screens, said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Yoga and sports make a person more resilient, hence, it is important to educate youth that alcohol, tobacco or drugs are not solutions for anxiety, she added on Thursday.

The 14th Youth-20 (Y20) consultation being organised at NIMHANS will focus on imparting the importance of sports to improve mental and physical health among youths. The two-day consultation starting on June 23 will address “Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youth”. The Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all the G20 member countries to dialogue with each other on issues related to the youth.

Panel discussions on topics like youth behaviours and mental health including addiction, role of technology in youths’ future, road safety among others have been organised.

Experts will also throw light on the importance of holistic healthcare including physical, mental and spiritual health through activities like yoga.

BENGALURU: Incidence of addiction, substance abuse and mental disorders have risen among the youth, calling for the need to inculcate sports in their lives to reduce such cases, experts said. These days youths get the playground experience on their mobile screens, said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Yoga and sports make a person more resilient, hence, it is important to educate youth that alcohol, tobacco or drugs are not solutions for anxiety, she added on Thursday. The 14th Youth-20 (Y20) consultation being organised at NIMHANS will focus on imparting the importance of sports to improve mental and physical health among youths. The two-day consultation starting on June 23 will address “Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youth”. The Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all the G20 member countries to dialogue with each other on issues related to the youth. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Panel discussions on topics like youth behaviours and mental health including addiction, role of technology in youths’ future, road safety among others have been organised. Experts will also throw light on the importance of holistic healthcare including physical, mental and spiritual health through activities like yoga.