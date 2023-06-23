Home Cities Bengaluru

Y20 aim: Physical and mental health in youth

These days youths get the playground experience on their mobile screens, said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga day, Yoga

Representational image (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Incidence of addiction, substance abuse and mental disorders have risen among the youth, calling for the need to inculcate sports in their lives to reduce such cases, experts said.  

These days youths get the playground experience on their mobile screens, said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Yoga and sports make a person more resilient, hence, it is important to educate youth that alcohol, tobacco or drugs are not solutions for anxiety, she added on Thursday. 

The 14th Youth-20 (Y20) consultation being organised at NIMHANS will focus on imparting the importance of sports to improve mental and physical health among youths. The two-day consultation starting on June 23 will address “Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youth”. The Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all the G20 member countries to dialogue with each other on issues related to the youth. 

Panel discussions on topics like youth behaviours and mental health including addiction, role of technology in youths’ future, road safety among others have been organised. 
Experts will also throw light on the importance of holistic healthcare including physical, mental and spiritual health through activities like yoga. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth-20 Yoga drugs NIMHANS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp