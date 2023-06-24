13 students to present research papers in Dundee university

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of a partnership between the state government and the UK, 13 students, who were selected from various public universities in the state, are set to fly to the UK on June 26.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar met the students Friday. “This interdisciplinary competition with University of Dundee will provide students an opportunity to work in interdisciplinary teams and learn global best practices and imbibe a new culture.

We appreciate the British Council’s role for the collaboration, a positive step towards strengthening Karnataka-UK relations. This also highlights the consistent efforts of the government to come up with a long-term plan for higher education in the state,” said Sudhakar.

The students are from Gulbarga University, University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru. They will be travelling to Dundee as part of a partnership between the University of Dundee and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) for a collaborative project between the two institutes, which will encourage students to participate in a research-based competition.

Teams were invited from the universities for a four-month training programme, which ended in June, and now, the students will travel to Dundee to present their research. The students have been divided into three teams. The team from UAS researched on the development of a low-cost solar based automatic irrigation system for remote areas in the state. The UVCE team delved into the potential of recycling cooking oil and plastic oil as an alternative to diesel. The Gulbarga University team studied the antimicrobial resistance patterns in a local tribal population in Kalaburagi.

