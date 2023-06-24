Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru is one of the most special cities to me: Amaal Mallik

Bollywood singer and music director Amaal Mallik was recently in the city for a concert and speaks to CE about musicians he dreams of working with and supporting upcoming talented artistes

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik. (File Photo)

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

Hollywood singer, composer and music director Amaal Mallik was recently in Garden City for a concert on his birthday on June 16. For Mallik, the city is close to his heart. “Bengaluru is one of the most special cities to me along with Ahmedabad and Kolkata. My music gets insane amounts of love here and it’s one of the top cities where I am listened to. The crowd have always loved indie bands and rock music for several decades and now in the last few years, I would regard Bengaluru as one of the few cities that loves and responds to tasteful independent and Bollywood music alike.” 

The 33-year-old music aficionado has already won enough accolades and honours to last a lifetime. But despite the success, Mallik has a list of musicians he dreams to work with. “When it comes to international artistes, I have worked with Dua Lipa, Matteo Bocelli & U2 but it’s a dream to work with the likes of Taylor Swift, Usher, Bruno Mars and for composers, working with Elton John and Hans Zimmer would be incredible. In India, even though I have been lucky enough to collaborate with wonderful musicians, I’d love to work with Hariharan, AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Lucky Ali, Richa Sharma, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, among others,” he says. 

Recently the singer launched his 111th song Mohabbat. “The song is everything I’ve put my energies into and it’s my best foot forward. But there are also a few film projects in the offing and I will talk about them when the time is right,” he says. 

While Mallik has been at the top for the better part of the past decade, he understands the need to promote newer artistes. “From my end, I try to promote musicians as much as I can. Through my label, I like to support all the musicians who want to release good music but have a difficult time finding listeners. I keep an eye out for artistes who truly put their blood and sweat to create melodies that manage to bring people closer and convey emotions that are not easy to express. I would like to tell all my fans to support all the young artists in our country who are putting their heart and soul in creating original music,” he concludes.

