Home Cities Bengaluru

Depressed over father’s death, 27-year-old woman ends life in Bengaluru

The deceased, identified as Amruta Sharma, a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was employed in a private firm.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 27-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the kitchen balcony of her 10th floor flat in Yelahanka New Town on Thursday between 10 pm and 10.30 pm. The victim is said to have been depressed over her father’s death two years back. 

The deceased, identified as Amruta Sharma, a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was employed in a private firm. She got married two years ago and was living with her husband and in-laws in Shriram Suhaana Apartment on Doddaballapura Road in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka.

After reportedly locking her husband in the room, she went to the kitchen balcony and leaped to death. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to Dr Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem.

“The woman was reportedly depressed after her father’s death. Her mother, who is in Lucknow, has been informed about her death. We are trying to find out if the victim had left behind any death note,” an officer who was part of the investigation said. Yelahanka New Town police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide depressed over her father’s death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp