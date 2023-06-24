Depressed over father’s death, 27-year-old woman ends life in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the kitchen balcony of her 10th floor flat in Yelahanka New Town on Thursday between 10 pm and 10.30 pm. The victim is said to have been depressed over her father’s death two years back.

The deceased, identified as Amruta Sharma, a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was employed in a private firm. She got married two years ago and was living with her husband and in-laws in Shriram Suhaana Apartment on Doddaballapura Road in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka.

After reportedly locking her husband in the room, she went to the kitchen balcony and leaped to death. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to Dr Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem.

“The woman was reportedly depressed after her father’s death. Her mother, who is in Lucknow, has been informed about her death. We are trying to find out if the victim had left behind any death note,” an officer who was part of the investigation said. Yelahanka New Town police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.

