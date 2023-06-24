Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court dismisses MLA’s plea against pardon in illegal ore export case

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Private Limited and its managing director and Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, accused in a case of illegal export of iron ore, questioning the order passed by the special court granting pardon to an accused in the case as he turned approver. 

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order dismissing the petition against the pardon granted to Sushil Kumar Valecha, director of Shri Lal Mahal Limited, New Delhi, by the Special Court in October 2021. 
The judge said the apex court holds that if by tendering of pardon, the prosecution thinks that it will be in the best interest of the successful prosecution of other offenders, whose conviction is not easy without the approver’s testimony, the court should accept it.

Therefore, the special court allowed the application filed by Sushil Kumar Valecha, who is accused No 4, seeking pardon... Therefore, “I do not find any warrant to interfere with the order passed by the special court,” the judge observed. 

In its objections filed with the petition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that full disclosure of facts by Valecha would be imperative for the possible conviction of the co-accused.  Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Private Limited and Satish Sail are accused No 5 and 6 respectively, in the case registered by CBI in 2012 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

