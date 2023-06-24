The heart wants what it wants…

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s really amazing how your mood changes with the small things in life. Me? I am my happiest best around family and friends like family. As I grow ‘less-young’ my expectations from life have decreased. Small things give me great pleasure. A clean home, my staff arriving every day, a great home-cooked meal, aimless chatter with my besties on the phone, a new video or picture of my ‘munchkin’, a lazy swim, a good book and no work!

I have come to a place in my existence where indifferent work gives me an overwhelming sense of ennui. Any piece of work (could be mundane like re-doing my home or exciting like making a new training-module for some highfalutin corporate client), must excite me. My attention span has wavered while my attention to detail has remained intact. Ah well! I’m not in a tearing hurry to do anything. If I paid an arm and a leg to live in pristine surroundings, burning my candle at both ends, when I was younger, then I definitely owe myself this ‘indulgent-luxury’ of doing ‘what I want when I want’!

I was expectantly waiting for my daughter’s family plus the nanny to arrive. My granddaughter is at a very interesting stage of her development and I marvel at all the things she picks up so effortlessly. My home has been washed, cleaned disinfected for the little ‘crawler’ while the fridge has been stocked with every imaginable fruit, veggie and poultry!

In between driving myself mad, I suggested to Madhav and Simran Sehgal and their young kids to do a family-style dinner at my good friend and superlative chef, Kanishka Sharma's new avant-garde place, ‘Navu’. Kanisha is a super-talented and self-effacing person who lets her food talk for itself. She has shifted and re-opened recently and finding her new place tucked away in the old quarter of our ‘Luru’, was an adventure in itself. Though the restaurant was very simple, the gleaming stainless steel kitchen catches your eye. Even my trained hospitality friends straightaway made a bee-line towards the well-stocked kitchen, marvelling at its cleanliness. I was pleasantly surprised to see the restaurant packed to its gills, while the lovely Kanisha handled both the kitchen and her friends seamlessly. Needless to say, we were all very happy.

Sometimes people think I am ‘unfashionably’ snooty. That is farthest from the truth! Sometimes I can still feel my mom looking disapprovingly at me from the heavens! We were brought up within a strict parameter of civility where boorishness and rudeness was a big ‘no-no’! Therefore I look upon with great amusement, loud waspish behaviour, where talking loudly with a mouthful of food is looked upon with indifference.

That’s what brings me back to genteel people in genteel surroundings. We were invited to meet up with a familiar face, Amit Khare at The Oberoi; he has taken over as a GM after a long stint in Delhi. The intimate group who were invited to meet up and chat with him while enjoying a spectacular array of ‘bonne-bouche’ by the very talented chef Randy Cultivo were a raucous bunch. The relaxed afternoon meandered into an early evening when we reluctantly wound our way home.

The heart wants what it wants…

