Two minors held for stealing 44 scooters in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JP Nagar police initiated action against two minors in conflict with the law and recovered 44 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh from them.

The duo were caught in connection with a case in which they stole the scooter belonging to a contractor parked outside his house. The boys, both aged 16, admitted to have committed thefts of two-wheelers across the city and cases were registered in Kadugodi, HAL, KR Puram, Banashankari and other police stations. Based on their information, 44 scooters worth Rs 35 lakh which they had sold have been recovered.

“The minors said they committed the offence to make easy money and sold the scooters for about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 claiming they were working with a seizure company and they would bring the documents later,” the police said.

BENGALURU: JP Nagar police initiated action against two minors in conflict with the law and recovered 44 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh from them. The duo were caught in connection with a case in which they stole the scooter belonging to a contractor parked outside his house. The boys, both aged 16, admitted to have committed thefts of two-wheelers across the city and cases were registered in Kadugodi, HAL, KR Puram, Banashankari and other police stations. Based on their information, 44 scooters worth Rs 35 lakh which they had sold have been recovered. “The minors said they committed the offence to make easy money and sold the scooters for about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 claiming they were working with a seizure company and they would bring the documents later,” the police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });