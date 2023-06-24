Home Cities Bengaluru

Two minors held for stealing 44 scooters in Bengaluru

JP Nagar police initiated action against two minors in conflict with the law and recovered 44 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh from them.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JP Nagar police initiated action against two minors in conflict with the law and recovered 44 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh from them.

The duo were caught in connection with a case in which they stole the scooter belonging to a contractor parked outside his house. The boys, both aged 16, admitted to have committed thefts of two-wheelers across the city and cases were registered in Kadugodi, HAL, KR Puram, Banashankari and other police stations. Based on their information, 44 scooters worth Rs 35 lakh which they had sold have been recovered.

“The minors said they committed the offence to make easy money and sold the scooters for about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 claiming they were working with a seizure company and they would bring the documents later,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minors held for stealing 44 scooters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp