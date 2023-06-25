Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC to take strict action if staff misbehave with passengers in buses 

While staffers of the bus corporation getting into fights and arguments with passengers is nothing new, such incidents have gone up after the launch of the Shakti scheme.

KSRTC buses parked at Mysuru road Satellite Bus stand during the BMTC and KSRTC bus worker's indefinite strike in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Despite clear instructions to conductors and drivers of KSRTC buses to behave courteously with passengers, especially women, there are instances of conductors hitting passengers. 

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus conductor slapped an elderly woman in a bus that is said to be from Hubballi. While staffers of the bus corporation getting into fights and arguments with passengers is nothing new, such incidents have gone up after the launch of the Shakti scheme.

Recently, a video of a KSRTC driver menacingly driving the bus into a small group of women, who were trying to stop the bus to board it from Nagenahalli Gate in Koratagere in Tumakuru, had gone viral on social media. Following this, the corporation received widespread criticism over the behaviour of the driver. 

Facing flak over such incidents, KSRTC last week issued a circular stating that action will be taken against bus drivers and conductors if they do not behave courteously with passengers. The circular directed the staff to carry out their work efficiently and ensure that passengers do not have complaints. It also asked the staff to stop buses at every bus stop and not to avoid women passengers. An official said the conductor who slapped the elderly woman has been served a showcause notice.

