Student detained for voyeurism at apartment in Bengaluru

The student and his friends were reportedly using the vent space in the building to click pictures of the women.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Mahadevapura police have detained a student in the city on the charge of voyeurism. The police initiated action against him based on a complaint filed by four women from Thigalarapalya in Hoodi on Thursday. In their complaint, the women accused the student and his friends, who are living in a paying guest accommodation adjacent to their apartment off ITPL Main Road, of taking their photos and filming them when they were in the bathroom.

The student and his friends were reportedly using the vent space in the building to click pictures of the women. One of the women, who caught the student red-handed, checked his cell phone and was shocked to see her nude pictures and videos. The cell phone also had pictures and videos of her flatmates.

All four women hail from northeastern states and work in the city. It is said that the student and his friends have been capturing the images of the women for six months. “The student is from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. His cell phone is being examined. Statements from the women have been recorded. A search is on to nab the other accused.” said a police officer. A case of voyeurism has been registered against the student and his friends.

