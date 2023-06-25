Home Cities Bengaluru

Study impact of phone, cyber crimes on students, Karnataka State Commission tells Minister Madhu

Education department sources confirmed that a meeting was held to discuss the possibility of conducting a state-wide study on the impact of excessive mobile use on students.

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has approached Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to do a study on the impact of mobile phones and cyber crime on students.

Education department sources confirmed that a meeting was held to discuss the possibility of conducting a state-wide study on the impact of excessive mobile use on students. “The meeting was regarding the details of the study, which will consist of aspects like exposure to cyber crime and excessive internet usage. Therefore, the commission has approached the minister,” they said.

Previously, KSCPCR chairman K Naganna Gowda had expressed concerns on the usage of mobiles among children, stating that it had contributed to an increasing incidence of memory loss. Meanwhile, the commission also signed an MoU with ChildFund India to tackle the prevalence of cyber crime in the state against children. Chairman Naganna Gowda had stated there was a need to protect the rights of children, especially due to a rising incidence of exploitation and sexual abuse against children online.

Meeting with Bharat Scouts and Guides
Both Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa held meetings with the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) to discuss their issues. Representatives from BSG put forward several demands, including focussing importance on the Scouts and Guides in government degree colleges.

