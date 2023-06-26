Demand high, but buses in short supply, says Bengaluru forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civil society groups in the city participated in an open citizens’ assembly, called ‘Let’s Move Bengaluru’ to amplify public voices in building sustainable cities. Citizens and experts suggested that the government should provide more buses and build infrastructure for all, and not just for cars.

Appreciating the Shakti scheme, Prof Rajeev Gowda, ex-MP and Congress spokesperson, called it a “beacon of light”, but he said, “Ridership has jumped by 14 lakh. We can roughly assume 7 lakh new bus passengers over the last two weeks. We have people who want to take public transport but the number of buses is inadequate.” “To meet the demand, the government can work on a partnership model with private players or allow CSR funds for more buses,” he advised.

Greenpeace, which organised the discussion, said there has been an exponential growth of private vehicles in the city, which has now reached a crore, resulting in terrible snarls. Prof Ashish Verma, convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, said, “Over the last 25 years, various governments have invested in construction of concrete infrastructure, such as flyovers and elevated roads, encouraging the purchase of more private vehicles.” He said that such projects have come at the “cost of environmental degradation, displacement of people, and loss of green spaces.”

What do the citizens want?

Around 162 people participated in an offline poll, which showed that 15% of the respondents supported the need for buses exclusively for women, 25% felt mini buses would aid last-mile connectivity, and 59% of them are in favour of more bus lanes and buses, reducing waiting time for buses.

The Bangalore Apartment Federation also noted the transport module in the city is fragmented and not coordinated, with different modes of transport operated by different agencies, leading to chaos, and urged the government to intervene. Experts raised concerns over the government’s priority to build only car-centric infra, making mobility exclusive and inaccessible to groups who do not use private transport, especially women.

The five organisations, part of the discussion, also demanded that the 11 Bus Priority Lane as conceived by DULT under the Comprehensive Metropolitan Plan should be implemented.

