Home Cities Bengaluru

Idgah Maidan back in business ahead of Bakrid

The prices of the animals started from around Rs 10,000 and crossed a lakh.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Brisk business at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

Brisk business at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a hiatus of around three years because of the pandemic and other factors, Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan is witnessing brisk business ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) Sunday. Hundreds of vendors from various parts of Karnataka thronged the ground. They said that business has bounced back compared to pre-Covid times. 

From the morning, there was a big crowd at the ground, and it swelled as the day progressed. Hundreds of breeds, including Karnataka’s pride Bandur (Bannur) breed from Mandya, Tenguri breed, from the hilly tracts of Koppal, the Deccani breed of North Karnataka, Sirohi and Kota breed, from Rajasthan, and others were for sale.

The prices of the animals started from around Rs 10,000 and crossed a lakh. The special attraction at the Idgah market was  a male bighorn sheep, popularly called ‘Tagaru’ in Kannada that weighed around a hundred kg, and priced at Rs 1.2 lakh. Even the Kota breeds came for over a lakh.

“Taguru needs special care and is fed dry fruits like almonds, cashew and milk. The cost of its food alone is over Rs 600 per day. We have to take care of it for more than three years to touch a hundred kg,” said a Tagaru vendor. Buyers said that rates have gone up compared with last year’s prices. “Last year, the price of a Bannur sheep was around Rs 15,000, but this year, it is Rs 20,000,” said Mohammed Taha, a customer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idgah Maidan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp