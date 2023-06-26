IISc tops Indian varsities in internationl rankings

Home Cities Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped among Indian institutes in the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) rankings.

BENGALURU:  The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped among Indian institutes in the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) rankings. THE released Asia University Rankings 2023, where IISc bagged the 48th rank globally. In India, IISc came first, followed by Mysuru’s JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research. India has 75 universities in the list, the third highest number of universities.

THE Asia University Rankings listed 700 universities across 31 Asian countries and regions. This year, China retained the top two spots for best universities in Asia, with Tsinghua University and Peking University. Japan was top in the most representation of universities in the rankings, with 117 universities in Japan ranked, followed by China with 95 universities and India with 75.

“Indian universities willing to put themselves under assessment in international rankings is impressive, showing an appetite to compete on a global stage against the best in Asia and the world,” said Phil Baty, THE’s Chief Global Affairs Officer.

