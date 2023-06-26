Karnataka man kidnaps his five-year-old son, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his five-year-old son, and rescued the boy. The accused has been identified as Harikrishna Singanamala from Ballari. Police said Harikrishna was running a steel plant in Ballari, and Silvia Rameshwari, from West Bengal, had joined the company in 2015. They were in a relationship and had a boy in 2018.

Later, they separated after Harikrishna was arrested for his father’s murder. Harikrishna had moved court seeking his son’s custody, and the court ordered the boy to remain with the mother. “Rameshwari lives with her son in Talakaveri Layout in Amruthahalli, and the boy studies in UKG. When she was taking him to school on June 16, five women waylaid her scooter and both mother and son fell. Harikrishna kidnapped him in his car. A policeman passing by alerted the police station, and five women and a man who were at the spot were nabbed, while Harikrishna escaped from the scene,” police said. Six days after the incident, police arrested Harikrishna in Goa. “The boy was safe and he was rescued and reunited with his mother,” the police added.

In 2019, Harikrishna’s father, Madhav Singanamala was murdered in Thalghattapura police station limits. Police had arrested Harikrishna in this connection, after investigations revealed that he had hired supari killers to finish his father over a property dispute of Rs 300 crore. He was released on bail in the murder case.

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his five-year-old son, and rescued the boy. The accused has been identified as Harikrishna Singanamala from Ballari. Police said Harikrishna was running a steel plant in Ballari, and Silvia Rameshwari, from West Bengal, had joined the company in 2015. They were in a relationship and had a boy in 2018. Later, they separated after Harikrishna was arrested for his father’s murder. Harikrishna had moved court seeking his son’s custody, and the court ordered the boy to remain with the mother. “Rameshwari lives with her son in Talakaveri Layout in Amruthahalli, and the boy studies in UKG. When she was taking him to school on June 16, five women waylaid her scooter and both mother and son fell. Harikrishna kidnapped him in his car. A policeman passing by alerted the police station, and five women and a man who were at the spot were nabbed, while Harikrishna escaped from the scene,” police said. Six days after the incident, police arrested Harikrishna in Goa. “The boy was safe and he was rescued and reunited with his mother,” the police added. In 2019, Harikrishna’s father, Madhav Singanamala was murdered in Thalghattapura police station limits. Police had arrested Harikrishna in this connection, after investigations revealed that he had hired supari killers to finish his father over a property dispute of Rs 300 crore. He was released on bail in the murder case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });