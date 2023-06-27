Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru hospital saves girl suffering from portal vein thrombosis

Her condition remained stable during follow-up visits, and she is now gaining weight and leading a happy life which she always deserved, Dr Gupta said.    

Published: 27th June 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl, who was battling for life for more than 3 months suffering from a rare and complex medical condition  portal vein thrombosis along with portal hypertension was saved by city doctors.

Portal vein thrombosis is blockage of the veins that carry blood to the liver from the intestines by a blood clot and portal hypertension is high blood pressure in the portal veins, often caused by liver disease. Here the pressures in portal vein and veins of esophagus are very high leading to frequent bleeding from the food pipe. This primarily happens due to congenital deficiency of certain factors which normally prevent clotting in an individual, said Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

The patient was in a critical condition during admission and upon intervention by Dr Gupta and his team, it was diagnosed that the child was suffering with a perforated oesophagus, (tear or hole in the oesophagal lining that can cause leakage) an enlarged spleen, infected chest cavity (mediastinitis) and Infected abdominal cavity (peritonitis) with liver failure. Due to a perforated oesophagus and oesophagal bleeding, doctors said she was unable to eat for more than 2 months and was on IV fluids which led to severe malnutrition.

“Despite encountering a severe infection during the initial surgery to seal the ruptured oesophagus, we continued the antibiotic treatment while providing specialised nutrition intravenously. The complexity of the case was evident, and we navigated through all obstacles to provide the best care possible. It was like we would take one step ahead, and her body would take two steps back. Every day was a challenge for the entire treating team” said Dr Gupta.

Her condition remained stable during follow-up visits, and she is now gaining weight and leading a happy life which she always deserved, Dr Gupta said.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp