Bengaluru hospital saves girl suffering from portal vein thrombosis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl, who was battling for life for more than 3 months suffering from a rare and complex medical condition portal vein thrombosis along with portal hypertension was saved by city doctors.

Portal vein thrombosis is blockage of the veins that carry blood to the liver from the intestines by a blood clot and portal hypertension is high blood pressure in the portal veins, often caused by liver disease. Here the pressures in portal vein and veins of esophagus are very high leading to frequent bleeding from the food pipe. This primarily happens due to congenital deficiency of certain factors which normally prevent clotting in an individual, said Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

The patient was in a critical condition during admission and upon intervention by Dr Gupta and his team, it was diagnosed that the child was suffering with a perforated oesophagus, (tear or hole in the oesophagal lining that can cause leakage) an enlarged spleen, infected chest cavity (mediastinitis) and Infected abdominal cavity (peritonitis) with liver failure. Due to a perforated oesophagus and oesophagal bleeding, doctors said she was unable to eat for more than 2 months and was on IV fluids which led to severe malnutrition.

“Despite encountering a severe infection during the initial surgery to seal the ruptured oesophagus, we continued the antibiotic treatment while providing specialised nutrition intravenously. The complexity of the case was evident, and we navigated through all obstacles to provide the best care possible. It was like we would take one step ahead, and her body would take two steps back. Every day was a challenge for the entire treating team” said Dr Gupta.

Her condition remained stable during follow-up visits, and she is now gaining weight and leading a happy life which she always deserved, Dr Gupta said.

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl, who was battling for life for more than 3 months suffering from a rare and complex medical condition portal vein thrombosis along with portal hypertension was saved by city doctors. Portal vein thrombosis is blockage of the veins that carry blood to the liver from the intestines by a blood clot and portal hypertension is high blood pressure in the portal veins, often caused by liver disease. Here the pressures in portal vein and veins of esophagus are very high leading to frequent bleeding from the food pipe. This primarily happens due to congenital deficiency of certain factors which normally prevent clotting in an individual, said Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. The patient was in a critical condition during admission and upon intervention by Dr Gupta and his team, it was diagnosed that the child was suffering with a perforated oesophagus, (tear or hole in the oesophagal lining that can cause leakage) an enlarged spleen, infected chest cavity (mediastinitis) and Infected abdominal cavity (peritonitis) with liver failure. Due to a perforated oesophagus and oesophagal bleeding, doctors said she was unable to eat for more than 2 months and was on IV fluids which led to severe malnutrition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Despite encountering a severe infection during the initial surgery to seal the ruptured oesophagus, we continued the antibiotic treatment while providing specialised nutrition intravenously. The complexity of the case was evident, and we navigated through all obstacles to provide the best care possible. It was like we would take one step ahead, and her body would take two steps back. Every day was a challenge for the entire treating team” said Dr Gupta. Her condition remained stable during follow-up visits, and she is now gaining weight and leading a happy life which she always deserved, Dr Gupta said.