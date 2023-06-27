Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police destroy over  2,000 kg of seized drugs  

Besides, a special enforcement drive against drugs around educational institutions was conducted in which 1,133 cases were booked.

Published: 27th June 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   As part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the city police destroyed seized drugs and held awareness programmes in schools and colleges. The police said 6,191 NDPS cases were booked in which 7,723 Indians and 159 foreigners were arrested from 2022 till July 22, 2023. “In 6,191 cases, 943 cases were against drug peddlers while 5,248 cases were against drug consumers.

About 6,261 kg of drugs such as ganja, ganja oil, brown sugar, opium, MDMA, LSD and others worth Rs 117 crore have been seized,” an official release stated.

On Monday, 2,117.568 kg of drugs worth Rs 21 crore were destroyed as per standard procedures. Besides, a special enforcement drive against drugs around educational institutions was conducted in which 1,133 cases were booked.

Also, police officers and staff visited 388 schools, 253 colleges and 51 professional colleges and created awareness of the ill effects of drugs and about the NDPS Act to over 1.73 lakh students. Meanwhile, a workshop on the investigation of NDPS cases was organised by Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was inaugurated by DG & IGP Alok Mohan.  

Comments

