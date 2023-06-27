Home Cities Bengaluru

DKS calls for more awareness on drug abuse

A joint drive by the Police Department and educational institutions will go a long way in curbing the menace of drugs, he added.

Published: 27th June 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the walkathon organised to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the walkathon organised to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “Narcotic drugs are a curse on our society. They will kill our future generation. We have to protect our society from narcotic drugs. More awareness is needed at schools and colleges to protect our children from the menace of drugs,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday.

He was participating in a walkathon to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi. Shivakumar walked with youngsters from near Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium.
He said children should dream big and to realise it they should stay away from drugs. He called upon the youth to inform police if they find anyone using drugs.  He said Karnataka is in a better position in controlling the menace when compared to other states. 

Meanwhile addressing students of Seshadripuram College, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern over students getting addicted to drugs. He said this is a dangerous development. He stressed the need for a supportive system of teachers and parents to keep children away from drugs. Gundu Rao said instead of looking down upon those addicted to drugs, efforts should be made to help them quit drugs. A joint drive by the Police Department and educational institutions will go a long way in curbing the menace of drugs, he added.

‘Will fulfil all guarantees’  
Addressing reporters after the walkathon,   Shivakumar said, “We will fulfil all five promises made in the election manifesto of the Congress party. 

BJP, which lost power, is now saying that it will protest if 10kg rice is not given to people. The BJP government at the Centre is indulging in cheap politics by stopping rice supply to Karnataka and other states. Stating that people have been demanding that they be given wheat, ragi and jowar instead of rice, he said the government will look into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug abuse
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp