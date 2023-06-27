DKS calls for more awareness on drug abuse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Narcotic drugs are a curse on our society. They will kill our future generation. We have to protect our society from narcotic drugs. More awareness is needed at schools and colleges to protect our children from the menace of drugs,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday.

He was participating in a walkathon to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi. Shivakumar walked with youngsters from near Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium.

He said children should dream big and to realise it they should stay away from drugs. He called upon the youth to inform police if they find anyone using drugs. He said Karnataka is in a better position in controlling the menace when compared to other states.

Meanwhile addressing students of Seshadripuram College, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern over students getting addicted to drugs. He said this is a dangerous development. He stressed the need for a supportive system of teachers and parents to keep children away from drugs. Gundu Rao said instead of looking down upon those addicted to drugs, efforts should be made to help them quit drugs. A joint drive by the Police Department and educational institutions will go a long way in curbing the menace of drugs, he added.

‘Will fulfil all guarantees’

Addressing reporters after the walkathon, Shivakumar said, “We will fulfil all five promises made in the election manifesto of the Congress party.

BJP, which lost power, is now saying that it will protest if 10kg rice is not given to people. The BJP government at the Centre is indulging in cheap politics by stopping rice supply to Karnataka and other states. Stating that people have been demanding that they be given wheat, ragi and jowar instead of rice, he said the government will look into it.

