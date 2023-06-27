Expressing what matters; language of love

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The idea of love languages, as conceptualised by Dr Gary Chapman, had really taken root in popular culture. Based on decades of experience as a marriage counsellor, this idea says we all have different ways in which we express love. Some of us show and expect love through acts of service, by doing things of value for each other. Others do this through gifts, large and small, as tokens of remembrance and importance. Yet others look at the time spent with each other. For some others, it is physical touch that matters – holding hands, small hugs, cuddles, and other things like that.

For a few, of course, it is the verbal expression of love itself. Words of affirmation matter. Sometimes it is the literal ‘I love you’ and ‘I love you too’, but it needs to be a whole lot more. Affirmation is not just about ‘love’ itself but the idea of being important and a priority to each other. It matters that these words of affirmation are actually affirming of the person itself. Simple motivators like, ‘I believe in you’, or ‘You are looking awesome – I can’t believe how lucky I am that I get to see you every day’, or ‘You are so talented!’ are part and parcel of these words of affirmation that helps people feel and express love.

We don’t really need to say ‘I love you’. In fact, if we have our own phrases that are special, that can be a lot more meaningful than three standard ‘I love you’. It could be something like, ‘You are special to me’, or ‘I adore you’, or, ‘You make me feel alive’, or anything else that is specifically between you and your beloved will actually be a lot more meaningful than cookie cutter phrases. For people who have words of affirmation as their love language, the more personalised and specific these words are, the more it feels

like love.

It is the same with other things as well. For someone who uses gifts as a language of love, if it is constantly scented candles, bits of perfumed soap and things like that, it is going to get very old very fast. If gifts are not personalised and thoughtful, it rarely makes a difference. These scented candles just keep doing the rounds in office secret Santas and things like that – they are not really love, are they. It is the same with even touch. If how we touch a beloved is no different from how we hug or hold dozens of others in the community, it would make no difference. If we are constantly doing acts of service to everyone, that would just make us look like doormats rather than expression of love.

The point is simply this: whatever the language of love one has, it needs to be specific and special about the beloved. Otherwise, it is not going to matter in the long run. Go ahead and check in with yourself. Are you expressing love in a way that’s truly experienced as special?

BENGALURU: The idea of love languages, as conceptualised by Dr Gary Chapman, had really taken root in popular culture. Based on decades of experience as a marriage counsellor, this idea says we all have different ways in which we express love. Some of us show and expect love through acts of service, by doing things of value for each other. Others do this through gifts, large and small, as tokens of remembrance and importance. Yet others look at the time spent with each other. For some others, it is physical touch that matters – holding hands, small hugs, cuddles, and other things like that. For a few, of course, it is the verbal expression of love itself. Words of affirmation matter. Sometimes it is the literal ‘I love you’ and ‘I love you too’, but it needs to be a whole lot more. Affirmation is not just about ‘love’ itself but the idea of being important and a priority to each other. It matters that these words of affirmation are actually affirming of the person itself. Simple motivators like, ‘I believe in you’, or ‘You are looking awesome – I can’t believe how lucky I am that I get to see you every day’, or ‘You are so talented!’ are part and parcel of these words of affirmation that helps people feel and express love. We don’t really need to say ‘I love you’. In fact, if we have our own phrases that are special, that can be a lot more meaningful than three standard ‘I love you’. It could be something like, ‘You are special to me’, or ‘I adore you’, or, ‘You make me feel alive’, or anything else that is specifically between you and your beloved will actually be a lot more meaningful than cookie cutter phrases. For people who have words of affirmation as their love language, the more personalised and specific these words are, the more it feels like love.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is the same with other things as well. For someone who uses gifts as a language of love, if it is constantly scented candles, bits of perfumed soap and things like that, it is going to get very old very fast. If gifts are not personalised and thoughtful, it rarely makes a difference. These scented candles just keep doing the rounds in office secret Santas and things like that – they are not really love, are they. It is the same with even touch. If how we touch a beloved is no different from how we hug or hold dozens of others in the community, it would make no difference. If we are constantly doing acts of service to everyone, that would just make us look like doormats rather than expression of love. The point is simply this: whatever the language of love one has, it needs to be specific and special about the beloved. Otherwise, it is not going to matter in the long run. Go ahead and check in with yourself. Are you expressing love in a way that’s truly experienced as special?