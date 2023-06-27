Finding our way back 'home'

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s Monday. Trrriiinnnnnnnnnnnnn...! The alarm clock rings at sharp 6 am, and it is morning pandemonium. The rush for office, school, and the other dreary tasks ahead, becomes real. The morning routine and a quick breakfast later, off we go, leaving behind the one comfort zone we know best, and yet do not explicitly recognise, until we return to that very zone, after a rather tedious drag that epitomises the beginning of any week. The zone is there, ready to welcome us in silence and take us in its embrace, and we instantaneously feel a sense of immense elevated comfort. Because we are HOME!

What is home? Is it a casual word that we blurt out when we want to indicate where we are usually headed, while returning from somewhere? Or does it hold a more innate meaning?

This simple four-letter word envelops the entire universe for a person, living a major part of that person’s life, standing testimony to one’s successes, travails, moments, and memories. There are those memories to cherish and reminisce over and over through life, bringing about a gentle grin on the face here and a warm wave of emotion there. Home is where babies come to after they are born, and is the only world they relate to, apart from the comfort of their mothers. The babies grow to attend school, college, and chart their future from home. Home is where we begin our first step to understanding the world.

As a child, the memories of the abode I called home are well-ensconced in my mind’s eye, which I revisit regularly to hum some nostalgic rhythm. I would return from school and watch WWE on television, while I would dig into some thrilling read on those Old Bangalore rainy days. The holidays were like a migration, only this time cousins and friends would replace migratory birds, flying into our nest for some month-long mess and mischief.

A few rounds of Scotlandyard, Monopoly, Uno, and Ludo, along with a game of Dark Room and ghost stories at night, were on the schedule. In the ’90s and early 2000s, Bengaluru was not as glitzy as it is now. There were more trees, and a quieter city. It was ideal to enjoy the evenings on the terrace, where one could watch the sun set more beautifully.

Then there are the episodes to let go. There are break-ups and failures, in education, career, and wrong decisions of life. But we always find solace at home. Loved ones depart, but their spirits live on amongst us. In all of these highs and lows, it is the home that we return to and it is the home where we rejoice and recover. As we play our roles and emotions, the walls of the home stand still, mute but watching. But the wise say walls have ears too, so is the home a living thing? Perhaps, living through the life and times of those who call its midst, ‘HOME.’ It watches us, watches for us, protects us, and reminds us of where we belong, and draws us back. When we feel low or lost, we say, “I want to go home!” We pray at home, which makes it sacred ground too. But in our busy humdrum routine, we hardly realise the importance of home, let alone feel grateful about it.

There are films, soap operas, songs, fairy tales and books that celebrate the home, while it inspires great sayings to describe it. “Home is where the heart is,” some say. “Home Sweet Home,” say others. It’s not just brick, cement, wood, interiors, furnishings, and fittings that come together as a house, but us, whose daily salvation after a day of toil and tension, and where we retire – the paradise called ‘HOME’.

In a lasting expression, Irish novelist George Moore reflects: “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.”

BENGALURU: It’s Monday. Trrriiinnnnnnnnnnnnn...! The alarm clock rings at sharp 6 am, and it is morning pandemonium. The rush for office, school, and the other dreary tasks ahead, becomes real. The morning routine and a quick breakfast later, off we go, leaving behind the one comfort zone we know best, and yet do not explicitly recognise, until we return to that very zone, after a rather tedious drag that epitomises the beginning of any week. The zone is there, ready to welcome us in silence and take us in its embrace, and we instantaneously feel a sense of immense elevated comfort. Because we are HOME! What is home? Is it a casual word that we blurt out when we want to indicate where we are usually headed, while returning from somewhere? Or does it hold a more innate meaning? This simple four-letter word envelops the entire universe for a person, living a major part of that person’s life, standing testimony to one’s successes, travails, moments, and memories. There are those memories to cherish and reminisce over and over through life, bringing about a gentle grin on the face here and a warm wave of emotion there. Home is where babies come to after they are born, and is the only world they relate to, apart from the comfort of their mothers. The babies grow to attend school, college, and chart their future from home. Home is where we begin our first step to understanding the world. As a child, the memories of the abode I called home are well-ensconced in my mind’s eye, which I revisit regularly to hum some nostalgic rhythm. I would return from school and watch WWE on television, while I would dig into some thrilling read on those Old Bangalore rainy days. The holidays were like a migration, only this time cousins and friends would replace migratory birds, flying into our nest for some month-long mess and mischief.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A few rounds of Scotlandyard, Monopoly, Uno, and Ludo, along with a game of Dark Room and ghost stories at night, were on the schedule. In the ’90s and early 2000s, Bengaluru was not as glitzy as it is now. There were more trees, and a quieter city. It was ideal to enjoy the evenings on the terrace, where one could watch the sun set more beautifully. Then there are the episodes to let go. There are break-ups and failures, in education, career, and wrong decisions of life. But we always find solace at home. Loved ones depart, but their spirits live on amongst us. In all of these highs and lows, it is the home that we return to and it is the home where we rejoice and recover. As we play our roles and emotions, the walls of the home stand still, mute but watching. But the wise say walls have ears too, so is the home a living thing? Perhaps, living through the life and times of those who call its midst, ‘HOME.’ It watches us, watches for us, protects us, and reminds us of where we belong, and draws us back. When we feel low or lost, we say, “I want to go home!” We pray at home, which makes it sacred ground too. But in our busy humdrum routine, we hardly realise the importance of home, let alone feel grateful about it. There are films, soap operas, songs, fairy tales and books that celebrate the home, while it inspires great sayings to describe it. “Home is where the heart is,” some say. “Home Sweet Home,” say others. It’s not just brick, cement, wood, interiors, furnishings, and fittings that come together as a house, but us, whose daily salvation after a day of toil and tension, and where we retire – the paradise called ‘HOME’. In a lasting expression, Irish novelist George Moore reflects: “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.”