Kempegowda International Airport launches 'digital travel buddy' for passengers

In addition, the WayFinder feature allows passengers to find their way through the airport easily.

Published: 27th June 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An app that plays the role of a personalised digital travel buddy has been launched at Kempegowda International Airport for the benefit of flyers.  A special feature of BLR Pulse is the interactive chatbot that will facilitate getting answers to all queries from public.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), this omnichannel platform was launched in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services.  “The app alleviates common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait times, etc. It allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey at departures and arrivals by providing essential information about the Airport in real time.” The interactive chatbot feature in the app enables a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various questions, which will be further curated over time. 

BLR Pulse offers real-time updates on various passenger processing touch points, including entry gates, check-in counters and securty check areas, while delivering flight status updates directly to passengers mobile or email inboxes. In addition, the WayFinder feature allows passengers to find their way through the airport easily. Passengers can book a transit hotel for their short-term stay or complete their last-minute flight check-ins. 

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said, “Through BLR Pulse, we are connecting the physical and digital worlds to create a ‘Phygital’ environment that will provide passengers with a unique interactive experience.” 

