Postcard from Europe

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Away from Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather, Sandalwood celebrities and the who’s who of the city, including Shanvi Srivastava, Meghana Gaonkar are off on a European sojourn to get some sun. France and the sunny beaches seem to be topping the list of top destinations.

Celebrity fashion designer Paresh Lamba, who was in Florence, combined some work and pleasure, with extended family. “We visited Milan and then went to places around Milan, Lake Como, Bellagio, and Lugano and had a great time. Nature, obviously, has bestowed Italy with a lot. Plus, the entire food and experience just made it a terrific holiday destination. The highlights were visits to Lake Como and Bellagio because there is so much natural beauty and a great vibe,” says Lamba in the midst of his holiday.

Shubra Aiyappa

Sandalwood actor Shubra Aiyappa chose the balmy Naples for her long-due honeymoon. Speaking to CE from the quaint Italian coastal town of Capri, she shares her top three recommendations. “One, has to be my boat day in Capri. We rented this boat and were out in the ocean for hours. It was just so gorgeous. Capri is just magical. I had always dreamt of getting married in Tuscany, but my mother wouldn’t have that. We ended up at Vatican City, visiting St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. It was just surreal. I’ve seen them in pictures, but being there was a different experience altogether. I was just overwhelmed and emotional,” says the actor who is awaiting the release of her movie, Ramana Avatara.

Praachi Tantia, who runs a high-end travel service, Fly My Travel, says that apart from their rich culture, history, and picturesque scenery, European summers play an important role in attracting people to France and Italy. “Only a handful of people visit the French Reverie since it’s more expensive,” says Tantia, adding, “In Italy, of course, there is Milan and Rome for history, but I see many going to the Amalfi Coast this year. A holiday to Paris and Italy starts at about Rs 2 lakh per head.”

Sandalwood actor Milana Nagaraj, along with her husband and actor Krishna, planned a similar trip a few weeks ago. However, Nagaraj mentions the ‘side effect’ of a long European trip is missing home food. “We were in Italy for 17 days and before that, we were in Paris. Since it’s European architecture and history, it was all beautiful. But we started missing Indian food. We visited Indian restaurants but it’s still not the same, spice-wise,” says Nagaraj, adding that her time at Amalfi Coast was the most memorable.

Do the different

1 . Take a trip to shopping villages in Italy, where you can get luxury brands at heavilydiscounted rates.

2. Tired of the usual destinations in Italy? Try going to less-explored places like Portofino and Lake Como.

3. Visit Chianti for wine tasting and spend a day there.

4. When in France, keep Mont Saint-Michel as a place to visit which is not very far from Paris.

5. Plan a day trip to Disneyland Paris. It celebrated its 30 years anniversary last year.

France and Italy are topping the list this holiday season for several prominent Bengalureans, including Sandalwood actors Milana Nagaraj, Shubra Aiyappa, and designer Paresh Lamba, who share their experiences



