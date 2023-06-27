Prized possessions of Gallerist and art curator Sara Arakkal

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gallerist and art curator Sara Arakkal is having her entire collection of artwork displayed. The wife of the late artist Yusuf Arakkal, she has put out her entire library of collectables, which has been gathered over a 20-year period, for the public to view and admire at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath’s Gallery 3 from 10.30am to 7pm until June 29.

Speaking of her prized collection, Arakkal mentions she has been collecting them across various generations and genres. “The sudden departure of my husband, Yusuf, profoundly affected my artistic endeavours. Once art activities resumed and the circumstances improved, my primary focus was on organising two major exhibitions of the works of my late husband, including a retrospective of his remarkable body of works.

During this time, I also contemplated the idea of showcasing my own art collection. Art is not only an integral part of my life but also a profound passion, and I desired for it to be seen and appreciated by fellow art enthusiasts and collectors. While online exhibitions have become increasingly prevalent, I personally believe that they cannot replicate the tangible and immersive experience that a physical exhibition offers. I wanted visitors to truly feel the essence and presence of the artworks, allowing them to establish a genuine connection with the pieces in my collection,” she shares.

Since the artworks are from Arakkal’s own collection, this exhibition titled ‘A Journey Through Contemporary Expressions’ holds personal significance for her. “Undoubtedly, this exhibition and its reception hold a personal significance for me. However, more than personal satisfaction or excitement, I view it as a milestone in my professional journey that solidifies my identity as a gallerist.

Following the organisation of the retrospective exhibition showcasing the works of my late husband, which was curated by the National Gallery of Modern Art, I feel a renewed sense of confidence and enthusiasm in undertaking a project of this magnitude,” says the owner of Galerie Sara Arakkal in Brookefield.

Owing to the sheer number of artworks, the curation process, Arakkal feels, was a bit difficult. “Curating the exhibition was a complex process, considering the vast number of artworks I have collected over two decades. But as a gallerist with a deep understanding and connection to each piece, I had a clear vision of how the artworks should be organised and presented. I also received support from my friends and colleagues, who played a crucial role in helping me bring this grand exhibition to life,” explains the art connoisseur.

She feels the curated pieces do not follow a particular theme but instead represent the choices she has made in building her collection. “While it’s difficult to single out specific art pieces from my collection, as each holds a special place in my heart, I can assure visitors that the exhibition offers a diverse range of artworks that cater to the interests of all art lovers and connoisseurs. It includes works by artists whom I greatly admire, as well as pieces by artists who hold a personal significance to me,” she says.

This is the first time a substantial portion of her private collection is on display at Chitrakala Parishath, one of the city’s most important galleries. Despite the achievements in the present, Arakkal’s eyes are set on her future goals. “ I have several plans in the pipeline. I intend to organise additional shows featuring the works of my late husband, as well as publish some of his writings. While the finer details of these projects are still being finalised, one thing is certain: in the upcoming months, my gallery’s presence will become more prominent in the art sphere, with new ventures and engagements on the horizon,” she says.

