Sexual harassment panels to be set up at district, taluk levels in Karnataka

Published: 27th June 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Abuse, sexual harassments, attack

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address complaints of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour, the Department of School Education and Literacy has ordered the constitution of committees at the district and taluk levels to investigate complaints of women staff and teachers in the event of sexual harassment. 

The department issued the direction on the orders of the Karnataka State Commission for Women. As part of this measure, the Internal Complaints Committee has also been reconstituted, as many posts were lying vacant.

Dr Rupashree S, Joint Director (Administration) of the school education department and head of the committee, told TNIE that while the committee had existed, many posts were vacant. “This had been implemented earlier, as it is compulsory to have such a committee in each department. Since it had been a while since the committee was formed, many of the members had either retired or left their jobs. Due to this, the internal committee has been reconstituted as per the instructions of the women’s commission,” she said.

However, she said the committee will only deal with complaints that are registered directly with it. All other complaints will be dealt with by the district or taluk-level committees, with higher level complaints forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee.

The committees will deal with harassment by coworkers, issues on indecent behaviour, mental torture, indecent disruption of work and sexual assault against women officers and staff working for the department. The department has ordered that complaints be dealt with as per rules, in a timely manner. 

The main committee, headed by Dr Rupashree, comprises six members who will deal with complaints they believe need to be brought to the attention of the commissioner.

