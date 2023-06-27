Sleep stories

Home Cities Bengaluru

A recent study shows a rise in urban sleeplessness among youngsters post the pandemic; convenience of round-the-clock delivery apps is only adding to the problem

Image used for representational purposes only

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the hustle and bustle of urban life, where convenience is a prized commodity, the emergence of round-the-clock delivery services has revolutionised living. From piping hot meals to late-night cravings, these services promise instant gratification at any hour. However, beneath the convenience lies a growing concern – the toll it takes on sleep patterns and well-being.

Tanishka Tiwari (20), a social media manager has been battling sleep deprivation for a while now. Living alone and the convenience of delivery apps has led to a skewed sleep schedule.

“I have college and office, but because of sleeping late or not having enough sleep, I feel drowsy and low on energy throughout the day.”  Since the pandemic, a number of studies have documented a rise in urban sleeplessness, particularly among young people. According to a 2021 study published in the Lancet, upended routines, more screentime, increased alcohol consumption, and dissolving boundaries between work and private life are some of the factors contributing to the problem. 

A lack of adequate sleep can contribute to memory issues, cognitive functioning, weakened immunity and even heart issues. Anuj Sethi, a city-based student, considers herself a ‘casual peruser’ of delivery apps. “I order food late at night at times. My friends and I eat something while watching TV,” she shares. Over the last few years, Sethi has been experiencing a decline in the quality of her sleep, having trouble getting enough ‘deep sleep’. While she agrees that eating late at night worsens her sleep and impairs her functioning the following day, she believes it is a justifiable indulgence once in a while. “It surely hinders my sleep cycle at times, but occasionally it’s alright,” she adds.

Irregular eating and smoking, especially late-night eating, can disrupt the sleep cycle and hinder restful sleep in several ways. “Late meals can lead to digestive issues and discomfort, making it harder to fall asleep. It can also impact the body’s natural circadian rhythm, affecting hormone regulation and sleep-wake cycles, ultimately impacting the quality and duration of sleep. Similarly, nicotine shortens total sleep time, reduces deep sleep, and increases lighter, more fragmented sleep,” says Dr Ravi Shankerji Kesari, a physician at Apollo Spectra Hospital. 

According to Dr Pavan Yadav, lead consultant – interventional pulmonology and lung transplantation, Aster RV Hospital, eliminating irregular eating habits and smoking can substantially improve 
sleep quality. “Smoking can exacerbate respiratory conditions and contribute to the development or worsening of sleep apnea. Irregular eating habits can affect metabolic processes and contribute to weight gain, which is a risk factor for sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.

When you quit smoking, the disruptions to sleep caused by nicotine withdrawal and the stimulant effects of smoking are eliminated,” he says, adding, “Adopting regular eating habits, avoiding heavy meals close to bedtime, reduces the chances of digestive discomfort that can interfere with sleep. 

Improved sleep efficiency leads to a more restful and rejuvenating sleep experience,” he adds.

