Spare the rod, teach the child, Karnataka HC advises schools  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by a principal, director and hostel warden of a school in Kodagu district, questioning the order passed by the magistrate rejecting the ‘B’ report filed by police without proper investigation into instigating a student to die by suicide. The student had been suspended for 21 days as punishment.

The 15-year-old boy, who was in Class 9, hanged himself on October 24, 2022, after waiting for hours for the school to send the question paper online, though it was promised to him after he was suspended. He was punished for allegedly carrying alcohol in a mineral water bottle to school, after a senior student asked him to bring it. The accused petitioners are Gauramma, Datha Karumbaiah and Chethan Bopanna. They moved court against the order dated May 16, 2023, passed by the trial court in Kodagu.

“I do not find any warrant of interference with the order passed by the learned Magistrate taking cognizance of the offence by rejecting the ‘B’ report... I am of the prima facie view that if proceedings before the concerned court are interfered with and quashed at this stage, it would be putting a premium on all acts of the school without permitting them to face trial,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said on Monday.

The judge observed that this kind of case would lead to negative self-evaluation, and children feeling bad about themselves. “Educational institutions, therefore, have to recognise this malady of over/harsh discipline and remedy the wrong in a different manner, so that lives of young souls would be saved... The institutions should also recognise that age-old principles have now changed, I mean ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ has metamorphosed into ‘spare the rod and teach the child’,” the judge said.

The court further said a child may be a troublemaker, mischievous or otherwise. Punitive disciplinary actions like suspensions and expulsions would sometimes not help the child... Therefore, schools which enforce harsh discipline should think of a paradigm shift.

After the boy was suspended, the school had acceded to his request to write the exam from home through a link that would be sent to him. The boy sat in front of the computer from 10.10am to 12.30pm, waiting for the link, but it was not sent. The exam time and answer paper collection was over. The boy got frustrated and died by suicide between 12.30pm and 1pm, after which his parents lodged a complaint.

