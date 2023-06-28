Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP extends service of existing teachers

On May 22, the Palike floated short-term tenders and the recruitment was supposed to be completed by the beginning of July.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:37 AM

BBMP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As no bidders have expressed interest in the short-term tenders to offer teaching service, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the service of existing contract teachers of its educational institutions for the current academic year. The civic body had planned to hire 725 teachers for its 16 primary schools, 33 high schools and 16 pre-university colleges this year.

According to data, Palike’s education department has 478 sanctioned posts (from deputy director to lab assistants), but only 193 were filled. Hence, tenders were floated to fill up the posts on a contract basis. On May 22, the Palike floated short-term tenders and the recruitment was supposed to be completed by the beginning of July.

“Since no bidders took part, the Palike extended the service of existing contract teachers and entered an agreement with the previous human resource agency,” said Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Girinath also said the civic body found about 80 teachers are not qualified to teach and asked the agency to replace them.  

