Home Cities Bengaluru

Bold strokes

The journey started with one question – what are the ways women are changing the most and the answer was through makeup.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

​​ Vineeta Singh, CEO of a cosmetics brand. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal ​ Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal )

​​ Vineeta Singh, CEO of a cosmetics brand. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal ​ Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal )

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vineeta Singh, CEO of a cosmetics brand launched a milestone store in the city recently. It was a big moment for her, considering the leap of faith she took eight years ago when she decided to launch a makeup brand.

Hailing from a family of scientists – she herself graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) and the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) – it was a conscious decision for her to get into the makeup business. The journey started with one question – what are the ways women are changing the most and the answer was through makeup.

“Around 10-15 years ago, women who were educated or career-oriented would not have anything to do with makeup or vanity. But in the last 10 years, I have realised that women are breaking all the rules. My husband Kaushik and I decided building a beauty brand for young women will help us be a part of this revolutionary journey,” says Singh.

As an entrepreneur, she has not missed noticing the city’s startup vibe. “It is not just the startup capital, it is the cosmo capital of India, which is so welcoming. I don’t think there is any other city which has such diversity as Bengaluru because of the number of young companies present here. Whenever there is a change in consumer sentiment, it starts with Bengaluru. If you observe the market here, then you get a sense of where India is going to be in the next 10 years,” explains Singh.

In recent times, people have been able to put a face to Singh’s name after she appeared on the reality show Shark Tank India. Along with the stardom, the show and judges have faced criticism about the startups not getting the promised funds. Dismissing it, Singh says she tries to not take the allegations seriously.

“There are many people sitting on the sidelines and passing comments, but that doesn’t matter. What really matters is the person who is in the arena actually fighting it out. The only way to deal with it is to avoid the criticism. Whatever you do, there is always some negativity. While it has taken me some time to adapt, I have learnt to stay focussed,” Singh concludes.

This Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur who was in the city speaks about her entry into the business of makeup, and the criticism around the reality show after contestants claimed to have not got the promised funding on screen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Vineeta Singh makeup brand beauty brand
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp