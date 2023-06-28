Bold strokes

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vineeta Singh, CEO of a cosmetics brand launched a milestone store in the city recently. It was a big moment for her, considering the leap of faith she took eight years ago when she decided to launch a makeup brand.

Hailing from a family of scientists – she herself graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) and the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) – it was a conscious decision for her to get into the makeup business. The journey started with one question – what are the ways women are changing the most and the answer was through makeup.

“Around 10-15 years ago, women who were educated or career-oriented would not have anything to do with makeup or vanity. But in the last 10 years, I have realised that women are breaking all the rules. My husband Kaushik and I decided building a beauty brand for young women will help us be a part of this revolutionary journey,” says Singh.

As an entrepreneur, she has not missed noticing the city’s startup vibe. “It is not just the startup capital, it is the cosmo capital of India, which is so welcoming. I don’t think there is any other city which has such diversity as Bengaluru because of the number of young companies present here. Whenever there is a change in consumer sentiment, it starts with Bengaluru. If you observe the market here, then you get a sense of where India is going to be in the next 10 years,” explains Singh.

In recent times, people have been able to put a face to Singh’s name after she appeared on the reality show Shark Tank India. Along with the stardom, the show and judges have faced criticism about the startups not getting the promised funds. Dismissing it, Singh says she tries to not take the allegations seriously.

“There are many people sitting on the sidelines and passing comments, but that doesn’t matter. What really matters is the person who is in the arena actually fighting it out. The only way to deal with it is to avoid the criticism. Whatever you do, there is always some negativity. While it has taken me some time to adapt, I have learnt to stay focussed,” Singh concludes.

This Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur who was in the city speaks about her entry into the business of makeup, and the criticism around the reality show after contestants claimed to have not got the promised funding on screen

