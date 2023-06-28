Home Cities Bengaluru

Inter-caste love doomed: Man kills 20-year-old daughter, boy jumps before train in Bengaluru

The incident happened in Bodakurki village of Kamasamudra hobli in Bangarpet taluk, under Kamasamudra police station limits. 

Published: 28th June 2023

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: A plumber strangled his 20-year-old daughter who was in love with a Dalit boy of the same village. The incident happened in Bodakurki village of Kamasamudra hobli in Bangarpet taluk, under Kamasamudra police station limits. 

Shattered by her death, the boy jumped in front of train near the village and died too. 
KGF Superintendent of Police Dr Dharani Devi told TNIE that police arrested Krishnamurthy, the girl’s father. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that Keerthi (20), an upper-caste girl and a BA student, and Gangadhar (23), a tamate artiste and a mason, were in love. Krishnamurthy had objected to this and repeatedly told his daughter to end her friendship with Gangadhar. When she refused to, he used a cloth to strangle her in the early hours of Tuesday.

The news reached Gangadhar and his family, who lived close by. To avoid any problem, his older brother Srinivas took him away on a two-wheeler. When he was riding near the railway track, Gangadhar asked to stop the vehicle, saying he wanted to drink water. Instead, he jumped in front of an approaching train. Railway Police registered a case, said SP Devi. Krishnamurthy had three children, two daughters and a son. Keerthi was his older daughter.

