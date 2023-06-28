Karnataka High Court dismisses petition of educationist in graft case, provides no relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by educationist MR Seetharam questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the Lokayukta police. A chargesheet was filed by Lokayukta police against him for allegedly granting an interest-free education loan of Rs 50 lakh to the daughter of the accused, TN Chikkarayappa, to legalise the money earned illegally.

Chikkarayappa, who is accused No. 1 in the disproportionate assets case, is facing charges of corruption for allegedly amassing wealth and acquiring property in his name and in the names of his family members to the tune of Rs 3.58 crore.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting Seetharam’s petition against the order passed by the special court, taking cognisance of offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

The allegation against Seetharam, the president of MS Ramaiah Education Society, who is accused No 3, is that he is known to Chikkarayappa. Intentionally to help the accused in legalising the money, Rs 50 lakh was transferred through a cheque in 2012 to MS Ramaiah Medical College for pursuing a medical course for Chikkarayappa’s daughter.

“...The defence was never that Ramaiah Education Society had become defunct when the reply was submitted in April 2018 to the investigating agency. But when all details were sought, new reasons were given by the society of which Seetharam was president. The cheque for Rs 50 lakh is drawn in the name of the college with the signature of the petitioner, being the president of the society. It is, therefore, the provisions of Section 109 of the IPC would point at the petitioner,” the judge said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by educationist MR Seetharam questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the Lokayukta police. A chargesheet was filed by Lokayukta police against him for allegedly granting an interest-free education loan of Rs 50 lakh to the daughter of the accused, TN Chikkarayappa, to legalise the money earned illegally. Chikkarayappa, who is accused No. 1 in the disproportionate assets case, is facing charges of corruption for allegedly amassing wealth and acquiring property in his name and in the names of his family members to the tune of Rs 3.58 crore. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting Seetharam’s petition against the order passed by the special court, taking cognisance of offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The allegation against Seetharam, the president of MS Ramaiah Education Society, who is accused No 3, is that he is known to Chikkarayappa. Intentionally to help the accused in legalising the money, Rs 50 lakh was transferred through a cheque in 2012 to MS Ramaiah Medical College for pursuing a medical course for Chikkarayappa’s daughter. “...The defence was never that Ramaiah Education Society had become defunct when the reply was submitted in April 2018 to the investigating agency. But when all details were sought, new reasons were given by the society of which Seetharam was president. The cheque for Rs 50 lakh is drawn in the name of the college with the signature of the petitioner, being the president of the society. It is, therefore, the provisions of Section 109 of the IPC would point at the petitioner,” the judge said.