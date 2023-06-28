‘Kempegowda, Kengal, Krishna — three Ks who built Bengaluru’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Karnataka’s entire history, everyone should always remember the immense contributions of three K’s -- Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, and former chief ministers Kengal Hanumantaiah and SM Krishna for the growth and development of Bengaluru, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the 514th birth anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

“The opportunity to develop Bengaluru has come to me and I am taking all efforts towards this and need the support of all to achieve this,” Shivakumar said.

He called upon people not to look at Kempegowda by his caste (Vokkaliga), but to see him for the contributions he made to Bengaluru.

Revenue Minister Krishana Byre Gowda said Kempegowda’s Bengaluru witnessed immense growth and is the second-highest tax-paying city in India.

Spatikapuri Mutt pontiff Nanjavadutha Swami urged Shivakumar to ensure that school textbooks have lessons on Kempegowda. He also requested that a government order be passed to place photos of Kempegowda in all government offices and rename Bengaluru Rural district in honour of Nada Prabhu.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, international golfer Aditi Ashok and entrepreneur Nithin Kamath were presented with the Kempegowda International Award by the state government. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh and a plaque.

‘Will not budge to pressure’

Speaking on developing Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “In the previous Congress tenure, Siddaramaiah and K J George dropped the idea of building a steel bridge in Bengaluru as there was wide opposition and allegation that the project was to make money. If it was me, I would have not budged to any pressure and would have gone ahead with the project. I will take decisions for Bengaluru and have been collecting feedback on it from people of all walks of life.”

He said those who wish to oppose his decisions can protest or sit in dharna and added that he will go ahead with his decisions. “Only our work will be alive, the criticisms will die,” he added.



BENGALURU: In Karnataka’s entire history, everyone should always remember the immense contributions of three K’s -- Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, and former chief ministers Kengal Hanumantaiah and SM Krishna for the growth and development of Bengaluru, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the 514th birth anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. “The opportunity to develop Bengaluru has come to me and I am taking all efforts towards this and need the support of all to achieve this,” Shivakumar said. He called upon people not to look at Kempegowda by his caste (Vokkaliga), but to see him for the contributions he made to Bengaluru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Revenue Minister Krishana Byre Gowda said Kempegowda’s Bengaluru witnessed immense growth and is the second-highest tax-paying city in India. Spatikapuri Mutt pontiff Nanjavadutha Swami urged Shivakumar to ensure that school textbooks have lessons on Kempegowda. He also requested that a government order be passed to place photos of Kempegowda in all government offices and rename Bengaluru Rural district in honour of Nada Prabhu. Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, international golfer Aditi Ashok and entrepreneur Nithin Kamath were presented with the Kempegowda International Award by the state government. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh and a plaque. ‘Will not budge to pressure’ Speaking on developing Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “In the previous Congress tenure, Siddaramaiah and K J George dropped the idea of building a steel bridge in Bengaluru as there was wide opposition and allegation that the project was to make money. If it was me, I would have not budged to any pressure and would have gone ahead with the project. I will take decisions for Bengaluru and have been collecting feedback on it from people of all walks of life.” He said those who wish to oppose his decisions can protest or sit in dharna and added that he will go ahead with his decisions. “Only our work will be alive, the criticisms will die,” he added.