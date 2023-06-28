Kidneys of baby who died save Bengaluru man after robot-aided transplant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a complex procedure carried out with the aid of a robot, a 13-month-old baby's kidneys were transplanted to a 30-year-old man who was suffering from kidney failure for a few years.

Raghav (name changed) was undergoing dialysis regularly and was in dire need of a transplant. He was anaemic and suffered from hypertension.

The parents of the baby signed up to donate the kidneys after he died due to suffocation. The baby’s kidneys were offered for transplantation while Raghav was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

Dr Mohan Keshavmurthy, senior director (uro-oncology and robotic surgery) at Fortis, successfully performed retrieval and transplant procedures simultaneously using robotic techniques in four hours.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Murthy told The New Indian Express that an en-bloc procedure where both kidneys are together transplanted is complex. The kidneys underwent a bench surgery (surgery in which kidneys removed from the patient are treated outside and implanted later) which needs utmost precision. With the robot’s help, doctors were able to connect the donor's and recipient's blood vessels together and the kidney’s ureters to the donor’s bladder.

The age of a donor does not matter as the kidney’s function is to purify blood and once transplanted in an adult’s body it adjusts itself to function, expanding by almost 300 per cent, Dr Murthy added.

