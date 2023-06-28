Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard attacks six-year-old girl in Biligiriranga Wildlife Sanctuary

BRT conservator of forest Deepa J Contractor said the child has one fracture in the mandible which will be surgically treated after a few days of observation.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A six-year-old girl was injured when a leopard attacked her while she was watching cellphone in front of her house in Kaggaligundi village in Hanur taluk falling in Biligiriranga Wildlife Sanctuary.
Susheela’s parents Ramu and Lalitha saw a leopard that suddenly pounced on their child. They raised an alarm and altered neighbours who rushed to the spot and drove the big cat into the woods.

The injured child was rushed to the hospital and later shifted to KR Hospital. Ramu said the animal caught Susheela’s neck and tried to drag her into the woods. He said doctors have decided to perform a surgery on the child.

BRT conservator of forest Deepa J Contractor said the child has one fracture in the mandible which will be surgically treated after a few days of observation. “I personally visited her,” she added. “The leopard is being traced. We have taken additional help from ETF and LTF. Circular has been issued to beware especially in the evening.

We have also made the announcement on the public address system not to venture out at night,” she said. Meanwhile, the forest department has come out with an appeal not to let children move alone and advised villagers not to go to fields alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard Leopard attack
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp