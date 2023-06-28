Leopard attacks six-year-old girl in Biligiriranga Wildlife Sanctuary

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A six-year-old girl was injured when a leopard attacked her while she was watching cellphone in front of her house in Kaggaligundi village in Hanur taluk falling in Biligiriranga Wildlife Sanctuary.

Susheela’s parents Ramu and Lalitha saw a leopard that suddenly pounced on their child. They raised an alarm and altered neighbours who rushed to the spot and drove the big cat into the woods.

The injured child was rushed to the hospital and later shifted to KR Hospital. Ramu said the animal caught Susheela’s neck and tried to drag her into the woods. He said doctors have decided to perform a surgery on the child.

BRT conservator of forest Deepa J Contractor said the child has one fracture in the mandible which will be surgically treated after a few days of observation. “I personally visited her,” she added. “The leopard is being traced. We have taken additional help from ETF and LTF. Circular has been issued to beware especially in the evening.

We have also made the announcement on the public address system not to venture out at night,” she said. Meanwhile, the forest department has come out with an appeal not to let children move alone and advised villagers not to go to fields alone.

