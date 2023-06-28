Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysuru e-way needs signage, cameras, to make it safe: ADGP Alok Kumar

The ADGP inspected a stretch of 55 kilometres that falls under the purview of Ramanagara district police and will be inspecting the highway under Mandya police jurisdiction on June 30.

Published: 28th June 2023

ADGP Alok Kumar. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following an increase in the number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, ADGP (Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspected the highway along with senior police officers and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday.

The ADGP inspected a stretch of 55 kilometres that falls under the purview of Ramanagara district police and will be inspecting the highway under Mandya police jurisdiction on June 30. Alok Kumar told TNIE that a lack of signage at multiple locations was observed, and he had asked NHAI officials to address it. “It was found that signage cautioning vehicle users about the speed limit, change of lane, overtaking, curves ahead, etc are few. The same was shared with NHAI officials, who said new signage will be put up at the earliest. Also, there is a need for skywalks at certain points,” he said, adding that clear indications about exit points were also recommended.

He said police were asked to increase highway patrolling, besides creating awareness about road safety near toll plazas. Further, the ADGP said drivers will be randomly checked for drinking and driving at entry points. 

“Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, radar speed guns and blinkers need to be installed but it takes time as it has to be done through the tendering process. Steps will be taken to install them as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

He added that contactless enforcement will be done for violations such as overspeeding and breaking lane discipline in the coming days, and steps like impounding of driving licence are recommended for repeat violators.

