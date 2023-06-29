Flying squad to keep eye on slaughter violations amidst Bengaluru Bakrid celebrations 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the city geared up to celebrate Bakrid, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra has directed all veterinary and health department staffers to crack the whip on violators of slaughter rules for the next three days. The civic body had recently issued orders banning the slaughter of all kinds of animals on roads during the festival.

“The Palike has already issued orders. Flying squads will make rounds of the city to check for slaughter violations. The staffers have been given powers to take action as per rules. No one is allowed to slaughter animals on roads, footpaths and other places as per the BBMP’s order,” Thrilok Chandra told TNIE.

Staffers have already stuck notices and distributed pamplets at various masjids and street corners to spread awareness about the rules. “If a person is booked under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act 2020 for illegal sacrifice/slaughter of animals and Section 3 of the Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act, 1959, he or she may face imprisonment of six months or have to pay a penalty,” said an official.

The BBMP has deployed more staff in Bengaluru East as over 40 wards there traditionally witness animal sacrifice. Community elders have also been sensitised to pass on the message to community members to slaughter animals only at authorised abattoirs.

Moulana Maqsood Imran Rahsadi, Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid, City Market, said based on the direction from the municipal corporation and the government, a communication has been sent to all masjids committees to follow the rules. “Community members will be told during the prayers that they should not slaughter animals openly and to use separate municipality bins for dumping animal waste. We will also tell community members not to share any animal sacrifice videos on social media platforms as it may hurt the sentiment of others,” he said.

