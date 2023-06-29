Home Cities Bengaluru

Idgah case: Karnataka HC relief for Hindu forum chief

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on June 26, staying the proceedings till July 18, the next date of hearing. Bhaskaran had approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR. 

Published: 29th June 2023

Karnataka High Court

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has stayed further proceedings in the suo motu First Information Report registered by Chamarajpet police against S Bhaskaran, chief of Vishwa Sanathana Parishad, for making provocative statements over Idgah Maidan land.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on June 26, staying the proceedings till July 18, the next date of hearing. Bhaskaran had approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR. 

In August last year, the Chamarajpet police registered a suo motu case under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code against Bhaskaran for allegedly stating that they (right-wing groups) will demolish the Idgah Maidan wall if the Wakf Board does not raze it. He had stated that the Wakf, which is claiming ownership of the maidan, has no documents to prove it. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhaskaran claimed, “I have not made any statement to promote enmity among different communities. The Wakf board, which is claiming ownership of the land, has so far not provided any tax receipt or khatha in its favour. Hence, it is government land and other communities also should be given an opportunity to hold religious and cultural events there.”

