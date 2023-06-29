IISc ranked 3rd among Indian varsities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked third among Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings-2024, which was released on Wednesday.

Coming behind the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT Bombay) and IIT Delhi, the Bengaluru-based institution, however, dropped 70 places globally, coming at 225th compared to last year’s rank of 155.

The QS World University Rankings are released annually, with this year’s rankings evaluating 1,500 institutions across 104 countries. “It is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability. This year, we’ve implemented our largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: sustainability, employment outcomes and an international research network,” a release stated.

The results are based on an analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and expert opinions from over 2.4 lakh academic faculty members and employers.

IISc had jumped up 31 places last year, from a ranking of 186 to 155. However, this dropped 70 ranks to 225. The institute got an overall score of 42.1 out of 100. According to the rankings, the highest scoring metric for IISc was in citation per faculty, scoring 100.

The next highest metric was in faculty-student ratio, where the institute scored only 46.4. The rest of the scores were below 45, with sustainability coming at 10.7, employment outcomes at 13.8, international research network at 4.4 and international student ratio at 1.7.

