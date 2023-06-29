Home Cities Bengaluru

Pay our salaries soon or we will strike, say 108 ambulance staff

The employees jointly wrote a letter to the health department on Tuesday, stating that if their salary arrears of four months are not cleared by July 7, they will go on a strike from July 8. 

Published: 29th June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, strike, Protest Illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The 108 ambulance personnel operating in Karnataka have given an ultimatum to the state health department to clear their salary arrears, failing which they have threatened to go on strike from July 8. Close to 4,000 employees, including the drivers and emergency medical technicians (paramedical staff), have continued to meet people’s emergency care requirements across the state, without being paid for four months now. 

A nursing officer from Bengaluru, seeking anonymity, said that not just employees, but their families have also been affected by the non-payment of salaries. “We have been working without being paid since four months. Many others like me, who are migrants, have not paid rent and are even struggling to pay their children’s school fees. If the government does not clear the payments by July 7, we will ensure that all employees of 108 ambulances will stop work completely across the state,” he said.  

The employees jointly wrote a letter to the health department on Tuesday, stating that if their salary arrears of four months are not cleared by July 7, they will go on strike from July 8. 

An official from GVK-EMRI, responsible for handling 108 ambulance operations in Karnataka, said, “We have not received any funds from the government since March, which has resulted in non-payment of salaries. Our financial condition was so unstable that we were on the verge of stopping the services across the state around 20 days back.”  

The tender processes for 108 ambulance services were cancelled in June due to an ongoing departmental inquiry and a Lokayukta case filed against the services. The department has set up a debarment committee in this matter and has not disseminated any funds till the issue gets resolved. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
108 ambulance strike
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp