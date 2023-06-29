Home Cities Bengaluru

Row behind, Bengaluru's Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan all set for Bakrid

CM Siddaramaiah expected to attend; 300 policemen to man grounds

The last sheep on sale on Tannery Road ahead of Bakrid on Wedesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike last year, when the Bakrid festival at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan was mired in the ownership controversy, the celebration this time will likely be a grand affair with local MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan becoming a cabinet minister and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to attend.
The dispute in the ownership of the land had led to tension last year with Hindu groups locking horns with the Wakf Board, seeking permission for other religions to hold events in the grounds. 

The demands grew louder following the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Joint Commissioner’s report stating that the land belonged to the Revenue Department. 

To avert untoward incidents, heavy police deployment was made in and around the ground. Now, with the new government in place and the area MLA becoming a minister, the preparations for prayers this time are in full swing. As part of the celebrations, the sheep trade has been shifted to Sirsi Circle and Mysuru Road and the BBMP has deployed gangmen and group ‘D’ workers to clean and level the land. Tents are being erected near the Idgah wall for sermons by the Chief Priest.

“We will deploy over 300 policemen, including Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police, besides KSRP platoons and also install CCTV cameras to ensure peaceful Eid prayers,” said B Dayananda, City Police Commissioner.

A senior officer said a sound system will also be put in place and special permission has been granted in this regard. The prayers will begin at 9 am and is expected to conclude by 10.30 am.

