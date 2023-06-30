Courageous Bengaluru girl ensures 7-year RI to two robbers

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A daring minor girl landed two robbers in jail after the special court for children sentenced them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

It was a usual day for the 17-year-old girl, who was with her mother and grandmother at home in Yeshwanthpur in the city on March 15, 2022. Her father, a gold merchant, had gone to his jewellery shop.

Around 1.20 pm, one of the four robbers knocked on the door. When the girl opened it slightly, one of them barged in and the other two entered the house, while one stood guard at the gate.

One of the robbers threatened the girl with a pistol and asked her mother to give her gold ornaments. She handed over a gold necklace, earrings and finger rings. The grandmother tried to make a call using her mobile phone, but a robber snatched it. When the girl tried to escape, one of them caught her and banged her head against the wall. Then all the four robbers escaped with the jewellery. Immediately, the mother and grandmother came to the balcony and started screaming for help.

Vegetable vendors nearby caught one of the fleeing robbers and handed him over to the police. Three others escaped.

The girl, who was studying second PU, filed the police complaint and also identified the accused in the parade. A split chargesheet was filed and the trial was conducted against the first two accused -- Amith Kumar Shukla and Manohar Singh -- who were sentenced by the court. Both have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each, said Judge Santosh CB in the order dated June 24.

The girl’s father told the court that two out of four accused caused an accident a few days before the incident and got acquainted with him while dropping him home. They came to know of his background and financial ability. Accordingly, they hatched a plan to rob his house.

BENGALURU: A daring minor girl landed two robbers in jail after the special court for children sentenced them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment. It was a usual day for the 17-year-old girl, who was with her mother and grandmother at home in Yeshwanthpur in the city on March 15, 2022. Her father, a gold merchant, had gone to his jewellery shop. Around 1.20 pm, one of the four robbers knocked on the door. When the girl opened it slightly, one of them barged in and the other two entered the house, while one stood guard at the gate. One of the robbers threatened the girl with a pistol and asked her mother to give her gold ornaments. She handed over a gold necklace, earrings and finger rings. The grandmother tried to make a call using her mobile phone, but a robber snatched it. When the girl tried to escape, one of them caught her and banged her head against the wall. Then all the four robbers escaped with the jewellery. Immediately, the mother and grandmother came to the balcony and started screaming for help.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vegetable vendors nearby caught one of the fleeing robbers and handed him over to the police. Three others escaped. The girl, who was studying second PU, filed the police complaint and also identified the accused in the parade. A split chargesheet was filed and the trial was conducted against the first two accused -- Amith Kumar Shukla and Manohar Singh -- who were sentenced by the court. Both have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each, said Judge Santosh CB in the order dated June 24. The girl’s father told the court that two out of four accused caused an accident a few days before the incident and got acquainted with him while dropping him home. They came to know of his background and financial ability. Accordingly, they hatched a plan to rob his house.