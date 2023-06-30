Home Cities Bengaluru

Educationists in support of Karnataka Education Policy

Dr Sudhakar had stated that there were many conflicting opinions on the NEP and that meetings were being held with stakeholders across the state.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Academicians and educationists are batting for the formulation of a state education policy in Karnataka, especially in the higher education sector.

Amid confusion on whether the National Education Policy (NEP) will continue its course in Karnataka with the Congress coming to power, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has been holding meetings with stakeholders in the higher education sector over the last month. Recently, the minister held a meeting with developmental educationist Dr V P Niranjanaradhya, former Bengaluru City University Prof S Japhet and other academicians.

During the meeting, the academicians stated their support for the ‘Reject NEP’ promise in the Congress manifesto and stated that the way in which the policy was implemented was undemocratic. “Content aside, the method in which the policy had been formulated and passed in the parliament was completely undemocratic. There was no transparency and stakeholders were not consulted. It promotes the privatisation of education and gives into the philanthropic mode of funding education, where other countries are moving away from this,” said Dr Niranjanardhya.

The academicians also encouraged the formulation of a state education policy, earlier announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. “We have also suggested that the policy implementation be reviewed in the state,” said Dr Niranjanardhya.

Dr Sudhakar had stated that there were many conflicting opinions on the NEP and that meetings were being held with stakeholders across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Karnataka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp