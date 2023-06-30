Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta sleuths arrest tahsildar of Bengaluru East taluk

Preliminary probe suggests he has allegedly amassed a huge amount of ‘benami’ properties

Published: 30th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after the raids on 15 government officials, the Lokayukta police have arrested Ajith Kumar Rai, the tahsildar of Bengaluru East taluk in KR Pura, as the preliminary probe suggested that he has allegedly amassed a huge amount of ‘benami’ properties.

On Wednesday, the Lokayukta police had searched 11 places related to him, which led to the disclosure of properties worth approximately Rs 1.90 crore, including Rs 40 lakh in cash. Rai was also found to be using 4-5 luxury cars, which were registered in others’ names.

However, it is the documents related to several properties in the names of other people running into hundreds of acres of land, which were found and seized during the raids that have landed the officer in trouble. The sleuths of the anti-corruption agency have strongly suspected that these properties belong to Rai, but are registered in his relatives’ names.

Sources said Rai is not cooperating with the investigation, despite the officers quizzing him for more than 30 hours before deciding that his custodial interrogation is required to know more about his assets.

Lokayukta IGP Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao told TNIE that Rai has been arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case and he will be produced before the court on Friday morning. “It was decided to arrest him as documents related to hundreds of acres of land are found and his custodial enquiry is required in the interest of the investigation,” Rao said.

Sources added that the investigations have also revealed that Rai has also allegedly made some investments in businesses and he will be questioned about that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajith Kumar Rai Lokayukta police tahsildar Bengaluru East taluk
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp