Lokayukta sleuths arrest tahsildar of Bengaluru East taluk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the raids on 15 government officials, the Lokayukta police have arrested Ajith Kumar Rai, the tahsildar of Bengaluru East taluk in KR Pura, as the preliminary probe suggested that he has allegedly amassed a huge amount of ‘benami’ properties.

On Wednesday, the Lokayukta police had searched 11 places related to him, which led to the disclosure of properties worth approximately Rs 1.90 crore, including Rs 40 lakh in cash. Rai was also found to be using 4-5 luxury cars, which were registered in others’ names.

However, it is the documents related to several properties in the names of other people running into hundreds of acres of land, which were found and seized during the raids that have landed the officer in trouble. The sleuths of the anti-corruption agency have strongly suspected that these properties belong to Rai, but are registered in his relatives’ names.

Sources said Rai is not cooperating with the investigation, despite the officers quizzing him for more than 30 hours before deciding that his custodial interrogation is required to know more about his assets.

Lokayukta IGP Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao told TNIE that Rai has been arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case and he will be produced before the court on Friday morning. “It was decided to arrest him as documents related to hundreds of acres of land are found and his custodial enquiry is required in the interest of the investigation,” Rao said.

Sources added that the investigations have also revealed that Rai has also allegedly made some investments in businesses and he will be questioned about that.

