Mason held for trying to rape mentally-challenged woman

A complaint has been filed by the victim’s 38-year-old mother, who works as a domestic help.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old mason has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a mentally-challenged woman in Srigandakavalu’s ‘D Group’ Layout in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits. 

The victim would be left alone by her mother in the house, before she left for work at 9 am. The incident reportedly occurred on June 22. The accused, who works at a nearby construction site, allegedly tried to rape the 18-year-old victim when her mother was away. The incident came to light after the latter returned home. The police, who checked CCTV footage in the vicinity, identified the accused as Ibrahim, a native of Tamil Nadu, who has been remanded to judicial custody. 

A complaint has been filed by the victim’s 38-year-old mother, who works as a domestic help. Every one hour, she would return home to check on her daughter. 

“When the mother returned home at 12.30 pm on June 22, she saw her daughter lying on the floor. She had injuries on her face and was reportedly incapable of explaining what had happened to her. The complainant then checked the CCTV footage of a neighbouring building, wherein the accused was seen jumping the compound wall and taking the victim inside her house.

He was in the house for about 10 minutes from 11.42 am. After coming out, he went away by again jumping over the compound wall. This footage helped us arrest the accused,” said an officer.

