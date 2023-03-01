44-year-old advertising agency owner killed in Bengaluru, money row suspected   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old advertising agency owner was found hacked to death at his house in Nayandahalli, in the early hours of Tuesday. Liyakath Ali, who lived near Durga Parameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout 1st Stage, had left for the gym around 8 pm Monday, as was his routine.

After the workout, Ali would go to his advertising agency and return home around 11.30 pm. When he did not return, his 17-year-old son Armaan went in search of him to their other house, behind Chetty’s petrol bunk in Nayandahalli, and found him lying in a pool of blood. There were also bloodstains on the wall.

Ali is suspected of being murdered between 8 pm Monday and 2 am Tuesday. Three people who owed him money are suspected to be behind the murder. “Ali’s business partners Wasim and Zohar, residents of Gangondanahalli, were supposed to return him a few lakhs of rupees. They are the main suspects, and another person, Ilyas Khan, is also under suspicion, based on the details given by the victim’s family,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Armaan, a PU student, filed a complaint with Chandra Layout police. The victim’s wife Shabana Khanum is a homemaker, and her daughter Deenaj Khanum is a second-year MBBS student. Ali owns Royal Communication, a media advertising agency.

ELDERLY WOMAN ACCUSES CONTRACTOR OF CHEATING

A 61-year-old widow, who was allegedly cheated by a civil contractor, has approached the city police commissioner and DG&IGP seeking justice after the jurisdictional Ashoknagar police allegedly did not resolve the issue. Zeenath Unnisa said that she had paid Rs 44.90 lakh to the accused Ziaullah Shariff to construct her house, but he failed to complete the work even seven months after the expiry of the agreement. Ashoknagar police said it is a civil dispute and the police cannot intervene in such cases.



